Outreach workers help residents apply for Medicaid/FAMIS program

Special to the Register & Bee
The commonwealth of Virginia is taking action to fight COVID-19 and to improve access to the health care.
Virginia’s Medicaid/FAMIS programs cover comprehensive health and mental health services, including testing and treatment for COVID-19.
Local outreach workers Francina Jones and Linda Williams at Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services provide free, no touch one-on-one assistance to anyone who wants to learn about, apply for, or renew Medicaid/FAMIS coverage.
Outreach workers are part of a special initiative of the Virginia Health Care Foundation in partnership with the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission and the Danville Regional Foundation.
Between March 14 and May 16, the first two months of the COVID-19 pandemic, 8,363 new unemployment claims were filed in Danville and Pittsylvania County. More than half (57%) of these area residents who lost their jobs are now eligible for Virginia Medicaid. It is projected that by January, 71% of Virginians uninsured due to COVID-19 loss of health coverage will be Medicaid-eligible.
Even those who have been denied in the past may now qualify.
Current monthly income and family size are the only criteria used to evaluate financial eligibility for this comprehensive insurance coverage, available to Virginians under age 65. For example, the following individuals would be eligible for coverage:
- Single adult Virginians with a monthly income up to $1,469 (annual income up to $17,609),
- Adults in a household of three with a monthly income of $2,499 (annual income up to $29,974) and
- Children in families earning up to $2,680 for a family of three (annual income up to $38,776).
Home, land and retirement savings do not count as income when determining Medicaid/FAMIS eligibility. COVID-19 stimulus checks, and the $600 in additional federal unemployment also do not count as income and will not affect eligibility.
Medicaid/FAMIS coverage starts on the first day of the month in which a person applies.
Jones and Williams provide all application assistance following social distancing guidelines.
For more information, email Williams at lwilliams4@dpcs.org or call or text (434) 770-0698; email Jones at fjones@dpcs.org or call or text (434) 770-1641.