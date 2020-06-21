Robert Goad names to dean's list

Robert Goad, of Danville, was named to the dean’s list at Jacksonville State University for the spring semester.
Students earning a GPA of 3.5-3.99 while attending full-time are named to the deans’ list of their respective schools.
Special to the Register & Bee
