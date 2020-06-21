Robert Goad names to dean's list
0 comments
Names

Robert Goad names to dean's list

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Robert Goad, of Danville, was named to the dean’s list at Jacksonville State University for the spring semester.

Students earning a GPA of 3.5-3.99 while attending full-time are named to the deans’ list of their respective schools.

0 comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News