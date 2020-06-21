Sovah Health welcomes new providers
0 comments

Sovah Health welcomes new providers

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Special to the Register & Bee

Sovah Health recently recognized providers who have joined our organization over the last six months.

Sara Weaver

Weaver
Lisa Bradner

Bradner
Fatima Guzman-Gawel

Guzman- Gawel
Kelly Sparks

Sparks
  • Lisa Bradner, a family nurse practitioner, joined Sovah Physician Practices in December and is providing primary care for Sovah Family Medicine-Mount Hermon. Bradner received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Averett University. She received her Master of Science in Nursing degree as a family nurse practitioner from Chamberlain College of Nursing in Chicago. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
  • Sara Weaver joined Sovah Heart & Vascular as a nurse practitioner in January and specializes in cardiovascular services including lipid management, atrial fibrillation, hypertension, congestive heart failure, patient education and anticoagulation management. She received her Master of Science in Nursing degree from Walden University in Minneapolis and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree at Averett University.
  • Dr. Fatima Guzman-Gawel joined Sovah Health’s medical staff effective May 1 and is providing Obstetrics and Gynecology care at PATHS in Danville. Guzman-Gawel received her Doctor of Medicine and completed her residency at the University of Illinois at Chicago, College of Medicine in Chicago. As an obstetrician and gynecologist, Guzman-Gawel specializes in reproductive health, family planning, prenatal care and deliveries, peri-menopausal and menopausal issues and minimally invasive gynecologic procedures. She is a member of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, UIC Chapter of Latino Medical Student Association, and American Medical Student Association.
  • Kelly Sparks,

a certified physician assistant, joined Sovah Health’s medical staff May 1 and is offering orthopedic services for patients in Danville and Pittsylvania County and the surrounding region. Sparks has joined Spectrum Medical located in the River District Tower. He is a native Pennsylvanian who spent his summers with his grandparents in Virginia, prior to enlisting in the U.S. Air Force as a Dental Assistant and Combat Medic. He was honorably discharged in order to attend school at Des Moines University in Iowa. He graduated and became a certified Physician Assistant in 2001. His has diverse training and experience in orthopedic spine surgery, trauma and sports medicine, as well as emergency medicine. Sports also assists the orthopedic surgeons in surgery, as well as in the clinic.

0 comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News