Sovah Health welcomes new providers

Special to the Register & Bee
Sovah Health recently recognized providers who have joined our organization over the last six months.
- Lisa Bradner, a family nurse practitioner, joined Sovah Physician Practices in December and is providing primary care for Sovah Family Medicine-Mount Hermon. Bradner received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Averett University. She received her Master of Science in Nursing degree as a family nurse practitioner from Chamberlain College of Nursing in Chicago. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
- Sara Weaver joined Sovah Heart & Vascular as a nurse practitioner in January and specializes in cardiovascular services including lipid management, atrial fibrillation, hypertension, congestive heart failure, patient education and anticoagulation management. She received her Master of Science in Nursing degree from Walden University in Minneapolis and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree at Averett University.
- Dr. Fatima Guzman-Gawel joined Sovah Health’s medical staff effective May 1 and is providing Obstetrics and Gynecology care at PATHS in Danville. Guzman-Gawel received her Doctor of Medicine and completed her residency at the University of Illinois at Chicago, College of Medicine in Chicago. As an obstetrician and gynecologist, Guzman-Gawel specializes in reproductive health, family planning, prenatal care and deliveries, peri-menopausal and menopausal issues and minimally invasive gynecologic procedures. She is a member of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, UIC Chapter of Latino Medical Student Association, and American Medical Student Association.
- Kelly Sparks,