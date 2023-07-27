It may be July, but Danville Parks and Recreation is already thinking ahead to the Christmas season.

The group this week issued a call for design submissions for the ornament that will be sold at the annual Community Holiday Light Show, celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

“The design and submission of an ornament design is a unique way for Danville residents to participate in Danville Parks and Recreation events as well as interact with the community in a touching way,” city officials wrote in a news release.

This year, submissions are required to be Danville-related and feature the iconic Home sign element somewhere in the design. Those letters — now hanging in downtown Danville — used to perch atop the White Mill building and spell out “Home of Dan River Fabrics.”

The sign was viewed for decades as people entered the city from the west.

Previous ornament designs included a train over the river, a trolley in town, smokestacks from the Schoolfield site and a combination of Danville landmarks.

Entry guidelines include:

Artwork must be submitted by Aug. 18;

Designs must fit in a 2.5 inch circle;

Must include the HOME sign element;

Must be Danville-related;

Rights must be released to Danville Parks and Recreation to use the artwork;

The artist’s work that is chosen will be recognized by Danville Parks and Recreation for this year’s Community Holiday Light Show ornament design; and

The year number (2023)

“The community-designed ornament is so unique, and has been loved by Danville the last two years,” Taylor Roberts, special events coordinator, said in a statement.

Artists interested in submitting can review the online submission form at form.jotform.com/231984678901166.

Questions regarding the ornament’s requirements, submission guidelines and other general inquiries can be made by emailing taylor.roberts@danvilleva.gov or calling 434-857-3384.