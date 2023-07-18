Contract work has started on the pedestrian bridge project planned to revive the 102-year-old former Dan River Inc. bridge across the Dan River.

A team from Lynchburg-based Architectural Partners recently began evaluating the structure’s condition, with conceptual design for the pedestrian bridge to take place at the same time.

“They started about a week ago,” Danville Parks and Recreation Director Bill Sgrinia said Wednesday.

The process includes assessing the capabilities of the bridge and the condition of the piers “so we have a good idea of what we’re getting into, Sgrinia said.

“Ultimately, what we’re going to end up with is a potential concept for a design of what the bridge could be,” he said.

Evaluation and design should take about nine months, Sgrinia said. The survey, structural assessment and design will cost the city $166,000.

The city chose Architectural Partners to design the structure, which will include potential concepts that will be refined before a final design is developed, Sgrinia said.

As part of the evaluation and design, those working on the bridge project will look at a study that was done about 10 years ago by interns for the Danville Regional Foundation.

The interns studied the pedestrian bridge that once connected Dan River Inc.’s Long Mill and White Mill across the Dan River.

The interns held meetings for community members to share ideas for a new look for the bridge and came up with several possible options in the project called “Span the Dan.”

“We’re kind of reviewing that whole movement and taking a look at what was developed during that process,” Sgrinia said.

In 2014 year, the foundation took the idea a step further and hired Dewberry to conduct a review of the bridge, determine if it can be rehabbed and provide estimates for different levels of renovations.

But the project was put on hold at the time, because the costs would be astronomical, ranging at the time from about $3.5 million for a pedestrian-only bridge to $10 million for one including amenities and access for emergency vehicles, the Register & Bee reported in September 2014.

Based on those results, the decision was made to put the project on hold until the Riverwalk Trail was completed along both sides of the river — and when plans were made about the future development of the White Mill.

About a decade later, the former White Mill is now being converted into a residential and commercial development, Dan River Falls, and a Riverfront Park is being built between the structure and the King Memorial Bridge.

Architectural Partners also has performed work on the Dan River Falls project.

The bridge, which is 966 feet long, was built in 1921. It connected Dan River Inc.’s White Mill, which was built around the same time and housed the mill’s weaving operations, to yarn mills on the north banks of the river — also known as the Long Mill property.

Environmental work on the structure — including lead and asbestos removal — took place from November 2021 to the summer of 2022.

The environmental work was the first phase of renovating the bridge. The refurbished structure will tie in with Dan River Falls redevelopment and the Riverfront Park.

Sgrinia said the pedestrian bridge could be a drawing point in the city, especially due to its prominent location.

“It is right in the center of everything,” he said. “It can be seen from different directions. We envision this as a place to come visit, to be a destination bridge.”