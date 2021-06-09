Audiology Hearing Aid Associates has provided the Southside community with hearing aid prescription and fitting services, as well as diagnostic audiology since 1974. Founder Dr. Danny Gnewikow, with a staff of eight audiologists, serves populations with hearing and balance disorders from newborns through senior adults. Using digital processors, the audiologists evaluate infants who have failed newborn hospital screenings. The ability to evaluate infants objectively at this early age is essential. These test results allow the audiologist to refer for medical intervention or the application of hearing aids, if appropriate. The importance of early identification cannot be underestimated, since the first few years of life are the most critical for speech and language acquisition. Hearing aids fittings for all populations are verified using probe-microphone measurements (best practice standard), enabling the audiologist to adjust digital hearing aids to a precise prescription for each individual’s hearing loss. In light of CDC Covid19 restrictions, good hearing has become even more vital in avoiding social isolation and maintaining quality of life. The staff has served their patients throughout the pandemic with the audiologists even providing “curb service” for hearing aid repairs. “DON’T IGNORE HEARING LOSS,” Dr. Gnewikow says, “IT CAN CONTRIBUTE TO DEMENTIA, ANXIETY, AND DEPRESSION. HEARING IS THE WINDOW TOTHE SOUL.” Visit www.DigitalHearing4u.com or Call (434) 799-6288.