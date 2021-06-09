With an award-winning dining program featuring farm-to-table menus, Independent Living apartments, Assisted Living suites, and an award-winning Memory Care program, Commonwealth Senior Living is honored to have become the first choice in Danville families researching their retirement options. Commonwealth Senior Living provides a supportive community for both residents and their families. Renovations to the historic Stratford House in downtown Danville allowed the community to bring back the grandeur of the front staircase, library, and game room originally designed in 1852. These spaces offer residents an elegant atmosphere for socializing.

Commonwealth Senior Living also features an award-winning, personalized memory program for residents with Alzheimer's and dementia disease. This program, named Sweet Memories™ begins with associates learning the resident's life story in order create a individualized experiences which will be engaging for each individual. One aspect of the Sweet Memories program is focused on music. "Sweet Melodies" is a positive engagement, music therapy program for residents with late-stage dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Over the course of six weeks, associates develop a play list that inspires a positive reaction from the resident. From the Andrews Sisters to Tony Bennett, the program is designed to handpick songs that make the resident happy and allows their families to connect with one another.