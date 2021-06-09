“With our help, clients can protect today so they can invest in tomorrow,” said Aaron. Aaron passed the Series 65 exam and currently holds six insurance licenses. His eight associates continue to stay busy during the COVID-19 pandemic, where financial uncertainty has left many people concerned. “As difficult as it’s been, it reminds us of what we do and why we do it: we are here to protect the people of Danville,” said Aaron. Aaron has helped many clients become financially solvent and helped them develop future financial plans to keep them solvent. Whatever their need, Aaron and his teamwork with clients to ensure each need is met and their future is secured. Far too often, he has seen catastrophic events that leave people in a bad financial state. Aaron stresses the importance of being prepared, both financially and with insurance. Aaron emphasizes client relations and works to provide the best service possible. There is no commission charge on financial investments, providing an economical opportunity to grow clients’ portfolios. His commitment to servitude began with a stint in the Virginia National Guard. He earned the U.S Army Achievement medal and he learned the importance of discipline, as well as the importance of adapting to any situation. Following his time in the National Guard, he served as a full-time pastor for 20 years and developed his interpersonal skills and financial expertise. He entered the ministry because he had a deep care for people and felt the need to empathize with them. During his tenure, Aaron experienced multiple cases of financial turmoil in his congregation, which inspired him to open his own firm in his hometown. A lifelong native of Danville, Aaron established his firm in the middle of the 2008 recession, which provided a baptism by fire that earned him valuable experience in both the market and client relations. In order to keep with the times and develop as a firm, Aaron & Associates diversified themselves with both insurance and financial advice. The diversification helped mold them into what they are today: a well-rounded agency that seeks to serve the people of Danville. For more information, call 434-836-6800 or visit online at aaronfinancial.org to schedule an appointment.