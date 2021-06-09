Longtime legal stalwarts Williams & Light have over six decades of combined experience and a storied legacy that dates to 1962. Williams & Light specialize in personal injury settlements but are capable of defending clients in criminal and family court. Both are adept in bankruptcy court and aim to keep their clients out of the courtroom, but neither is afraid to defend their client before the judge. As long as their client receives a fair trial and decision, Williams & Light are dedicated to providing the best representation for their client. The practice was founded in 1962 by Ronald L. Williams Sr., who represented Southside clients for 50 years before his passing. Ronald, the former Mayor of Danville, quickly built a rapport with future clients and that has continued to the next generation. Ronald’s fingerprints on the community extend far beyond the walls of his established law firm, as he was part of the Ruritan Club, Pittsylvania County School Board and the Danville City Council. His popularity in Southside remains, as people still ask for him three years after his death. His legacy of practicing honest law in the community has been carried by his son, Mark Williams, and his partner John Light, into the next century. “We practice law in a way that would make him proud,” said Williams. Williams joined the practice in 1990 and Light worked at a private practice in Chatham before coming to the Southside. Combined, they have over 60 years of experience in defending clients from different backgrounds all over the Southside area. Williams & Light have served clients from juvenile courts in traffic accidents to matters of social security. Both know the importance of offering a different array of services to their clients and look to serve them as best as possible. “Each day is a surprise for us,” Williams said. “We’re very fortunate that we’ve had as much local support as we’ve had for all these years, and we try to give back as much as we can.” Williams was able to channel his emotional presence in a courtroom into developing strong and empathetic arguments for his clients.