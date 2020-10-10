Fact checking statements about Trump

Fact checking statements about President Trump

I have great concern about a letter to the editor entitled, “Trump’s Misleading Statements,” dated Sept. 8.

He starts by writing, “To date, Donald J. Trump has made over 20,000 false or misleading statements.” It’s actually worse than it sounds. Can the writer actually prove 20,000 false or misleading accusations by President Trump?

What is the source for your information? Do they include Fox News or News Max? Are you keeping records on Joe Biden’s speeches to see if he has made false or misleading statements during his 47 years as senator and vice president? Do you blame Donald Trump for the looting, rioting and the burning of buildings? Are the attacks on the police also his fault when Democratic governors and mayors refuse to accept the president’s help to stop the violence?

I know we all have the constitutional rights of freedom of speech and the press, but estimating the attendance as “the largest crowd at an inauguration” should not be considered false or misleading when even the Park Service cannot correctly count a massive crowd, nor can we. Most of us speak in estimates and exaggerations, but few of us claim to be 180 years, like another candidate we know!