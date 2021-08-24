Fall back: High school football section coming Friday
Dan River High School has the largest number of infected students.
Bonnie Jones has been in the hospital for nearly two weeks.
Some Danville jurors fined, others face arrest in 'nightmare scenario' that caused judge to delay murder trial
Jurors appeared before Judge James Reynolds on Monday.
WATCH NOW: About 400 union workers at Mondelez plant in Virginia go on strike; 'They are not treating us right'
About 400 hourly employees at Mondelez International Inc.’s bakery plant in eastern Henrico County have gone on strike, seeking to stop demands the company has made for concessions in contract negotiations and to end what the union calls the outsourcing of jobs to Mexico.
The Caesars Virginia project is growing.
With 24 cases in Danville Public Schools, health coordinator explains procedures for students, staff
There are 21 students and three employees who have tested positive.
Authorities consider the man "armed and dangerous."
'A new surge is here.' Dire predictions show Va. on a path to see more sickness, death from COVID-19.
Model suggests Pittsylvania-Danville Health District could top records set in January.
More people in the area are being tested for COVID-19.
Myriad factors merge for the current surge in Dan River Region. A 'lack of concern' for COVID-19 is one.
Last month, the area was averaging about three cases a day. A total of 219 infections were recorded in the last week.