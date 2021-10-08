False election claims in focus

Asked a question about whether he would sign legislation restricting voting rights, Youngkin responded by saying he wanted to restore trust in the election process. He proposed removing the Department of Elections from the purview of the governor's office and making it "independent," restoring a voter ID requirement and making sure "voter rolls are updated."

"I think we need to make sure that people trust these voting machines. And I just think ... I grew up in a world where you have an audit every year, in businesses you have an audit. So let's just audit the voting machines, publish it so everybody can see it. And I think when we press forward with this we're going to just make everybody comfortable that we in fact have an election system that everybody can trust."

Virginia already conducts annual post-election audits of ballot-scanner machines, and the one conducted after last year's election affirmed the results accurately portrayed the winner.

McAuliffe approved a bill in 2017 that outlined procedures for the existing audits, and his campaign said Thursday he still supports the law.