Farm Market Fresh for Seniors program to begin

Farm Market Fresh for Seniors — also known as the Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program — is available through Southern Area Agency on Aging.

Eligible seniors may receive $45 worth of coupons that can be used to purchase locally-grown fresh fruits, vegetables and cut herbs at participating farmers markets. The number of people who can participate is limited.

Beginning April 7, the agency will take applications over the phone and will continue to take applications throughout the following week while the supply of coupons lasts.

Residents may qualify to participate if you are (or will become) 60 years of age or older on or before June 1 and are a resident of Danville, Martinsville, Franklin County, Patrick County, Henry County or Pittsylvania County.

Residents of Henry and Pittsylvania counties must have access to and be willing to shop at participating farmers market’s outside of their county.

Another requirement is residents may not live with or be an immediate family member of the farmer who grows the produce.

Gross monthly household income also must not exceed income requirements of the program that changes from year to year.