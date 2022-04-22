The words we have been waiting to say, Felix is now ADOPTABLE!! What a beautiful rescue success story that has... View on PetFinder
A 20-year-old Danville man died after gunfire Saturday afternoon and another man told police the shooting was in self-defense, authorities report.
Danville police have charged a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of 26-year-old Tyler Brent Herndon earlier this month.
A 24-year-old suspect is in custody following a 7-hour standoff in Danville early Friday morning.
The trial was scheduled for May 3, but has been postponed until July 26.
The shortage of vehicles for sale on both new and used car lots is nationwide and has been a problem for more than a year.
Danville Community College is teaming up with Tyson Foods for a new training program, and students who complete it will be receive priority when it comes to hiring at the new facility in Pittsylvania County.
May 1 will be the last day Sovah Health-Martinsville will have a labor and delivery unit.
A kitchen fire damaged a Danville home on Sunday evening.
Danville is focusing on Kemper Road near Danville Community College to spur development in the area.
The pandemic's present state — at least on the local level — matches the transition into the spring season: a sense of renewal brought about with fresh, new flowers mixed with a dash of rocky turbulence when a severe storm approaches.
