More than 100 residents attended the meeting and loudly spoke out against the transgender policy, urging the board to go against state law.
Police said the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
WATCH NOW: 'Scary, definitely scary.' Employee in custody after manager is shot inside Danville store.
Suspect apprehended after brief foot chase Wednesday afternoon.
With casino moving in, housing and traffic study expands for Danville district that'll have its own identity
The Schoolfield master plan has grown, increasing the cost from $374,000 to nearly $1 million.
With ongoing struggle to find workers, Pittsylvania County government launches ad campaign to 'attract top talent'
Pittsylvania County government, like that of Danville and the private sector, struggles to find qualified workers.
Va. soon won't require fully vaccinated people to wear masks in schools, following CDC's new guidance
Virginia will soon lift the mask requirement for fully vaccinated people in K-12 schools, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated guidance on Friday urging districts to reopen regardless of whether they're able to take every safety measure recommended to curb virus spread.
The body of a Chappaqua, New York man was recovered on the Primland Resort property in Meadows of Dan shortly before sunset on Monday.
WATCH NOW: The delta variant hasn't officially surfaced in the Dan River Region. But, it's likely already here.
Health experts believe the strain is — or soon will be — dominant in Virginia.
The long-sought designation validates the site's readiness for companies to locate there.
About 20 have stepped forward to fill the dwindling ranks.