Fire damages Danville home, displaces resident

A Tuesday morning fire at Parkway Drive damaged a residence and left an occupant without a home.

The Danville Fire Department responded to 212 Parkway Drive to the report of a house fire at around 7:30 a.m.

The home had extensive fire and smoke damage, and the occupant will be displaced until repairs can be made, according to a news release from the department.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.

A total of 19 fire department personnel were on scene during the incident to extinguish the blaze.

Arriving firefighters discovered fire at the front room of the home and entered the home, where they saw a moderate amount of fire in the office/yoga room.

Personnel were able to contain the fire to the room of origin and put the fire out, the release stated. The occupant was able to safely exit the home.

Other agencies responding included the Danville Life Saving Crew, the Danville Police Department, the city gas department and electric department were on scene to control their respective services.