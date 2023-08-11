BLAIRS — Southside Elementary School Assistant Principal Shelley Mayhew appears to know every student by name.

While directing traffic outside the school Wednesday morning, she voiced a personal greeting to all of the car riders.

"That's always my goal," she said when asked if she indeed could match a name with a face. With the exception of a few pre-K and kindergarten students, she has it down.

At 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, the bell sounded to officially usher in the new school year for Southside Elementary. That's when Mayhew and others sprinted out of the front door to keep a well-orchestrated drop-off system running like clockwork.

A chorus of "good morning" and "have a great day" then ensued.

The smiles and waves were endless. "We're excited," Mayhew told the Register & Bee as she tended to her duties. Meanwhile, Southside Elementary School Principal Leslie Hackworth was busy helping buses unload students around the back of the building.

"Our staff takes pride in knowing the names of all of our students and developing positive relationships with each of them and their families," Hackworth said.

Erica School field arrived at 7:10 a.m. to be one of the first in the drop-off line, some 35 minutes before students could start coming into the building.

"Very excited," School field said when asked about her emotions Wednesday. "Excited and nervous."

She has two children — ages 4 and 11 — who go to Southside Elementary.

"They had an amazing summer," School field, who woke up at 6 a.m., said of her two students.

Hope Farthing, another parent in line, also got up at 6 a.m. Her two children — one at Southside Elementary and another at Blairs Middle School next door — jumped out of bed earlier.

"They got up at 5, they beat me to it," she said. "They were excited."

Farthing always brings her children to school and has to rush over to the middle school as soon as the youngest one is let off .

"And I'll cry when I drop her off ," she said.

"We are very excited" she said when asked about her first-day feelings. "We've prayed for the teachers and staff and everybody."

Even before the bell sounded, parents of pre-K and kindergarten students walked their children into the school. Unlike some scenes of tears and combativeness, all appeared ready to tackle the new school experience.

As the last vehicle left the drop-off line, Mayhew looked amazed at how quickly things went.

"I think this is a record for the first day," she said, noting the time of 8:08 a.m.

Normally they start on the-dot at 8:05 a.m., and the doors are locked at 8 a.m.

"This is really good for the first day," she explained. "We have a lot who bring them the first day, then they get on the bus after that."

Southside Elementary will undergo major renovations this year, Hackworth said Wednesday. The building is currently under construction with a new roof and a project to expand the pre-school playground.

"We have also added new equipment to our school STEM lab," Hackworth said. "These new additions will only enhance the safe, fun and enriching learning environment at Southside Elementary School."

The principal termed it as a "wonderful first day of school" for the Southside Tigers.

By mid-morning Wednesday, Pittsylvania County Schools Superintendent said it was "going well" when asked about the first day across the system.

Enrollment figures were unavailable and likely won't be immediately concrete. Jones said they track those numbers through the first week.

Staff members from central office were in all of the county schools as students came back from their summer break.

"The first days of school are very busy," Jones said.

