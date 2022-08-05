 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flash flood warning issued for Danville until 9:45 p.m. Friday

Flood
National Weather Service

Prompted by heavy rain from a nearly stationary severe storm Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg issued a flash flood warning for Danville until 9:45 p.m.

At about 3:30 p.m., radar "indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area," a weather service statement said.

Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas may occur.

Also at 3:30 p.m.,  a severe thunderstorm was located near Gatewood, or near Danville, and was nearly stationary, the weather service reported.

Winds of  up to 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail were possible.

