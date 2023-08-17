Flashback for Aug. 19
Caesars Virginia's temporary Danville Casino outperformed Hard Rock Bristol casino last month.
This marks the second robbery at the South Main Street branch in less than a month.
While the proposal to add commercial components like a grocery store and hotel created some of the resistance, the main objection was a change…
Homicide under investigation in Henry County after man arrives at Danville hospital with gunshot wound
One person is dead and police are searching for evidence at a mobile home in the 7000 block of Axton Road.
Developers say it addresses a need for housing. Residents worry a code change would allow for mini-cities to pop up around Pittsylvania County.