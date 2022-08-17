Flashback Friday for Aug. 19
Related to this story
Most Popular
Danville police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon at Halifax Street.
Authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday night in Pittsylvania County, the Virginia State Police reported.
The $650 million project — expected to break ground later this week — is touted as a tourism engine for Danville's future.
An 18-year-old suspect is wanted on multiple charges.
Watch now: In festive atmosphere overflowing with enthusiasm, Caesars breaks ground on Danville casino
"This feels more like a pep rally and less like a groundbreaking," said Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Principal Chief Richard Sneed during his statements at the event.
Almagro, located in south Danville in an area off South Main Street and Industrial Avenue, was incorporated and had its own police department, barber shops, restaurants, churches and a hospital with Black doctors.
It wasn't immediately clear how many inmates were in the jail.
Authorities identified the victim as Patrick Lanigan Duffy, 33, of Danville.
Amber David and Bre'Asia Jones, both 17, say Youth Mental Matters will be an option for teens to learn about mental illness and find out about resources that can provide ways to cope.
500 COVID-19 deaths 'a grim reminder of the seriousness of this illness,' Pittsylvania-Danville Health District director says
Thursday marked the milestone to reach the 500 mark in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.