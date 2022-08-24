 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flashback Friday for Aug. 26

Hylton Hall

The Danville Historical Society shared this undated photo of Hylton Hall. The structure in Schoolfield was built by Dan River Inc. originally to house single women. It burned in the spring of 2012 and was deemed a total loss. Learn more about the Danville Historical Society online danvillehistory.org.

