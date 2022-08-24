Flashback Friday for Aug. 26
After outcry from tenants, the city reversed course and restored the service.
A 15-year-old student is in custody after a gun was found Tuesday afternoon at George Washington High School in Danville.
Earlquan Williams, the second man charged in the fatal shooting of Jaylan Fitzgerald last year, will serve 16 1/2 years in prison for the murder.
A 3-year-old was hit by a vehicle Saturday afternoon in the Java community of Pittsylvania County.
A 14-year-old — one of two suspects in a deadly shooting Tuesday — was captured early Thursday morning, the Danville Police Department announced.
Authorities discovered drugs in an investigation of a fatal Aug. 16 shooting at Halifax Street, according to a search warrant filed Friday.
CHATHAM — Take hold of your life, grab new experiences and make things happen, Hargrave Military Academy’s new president told roughly 150 cade…
Danville needs more than 1,000 additional homes to meet demand generated by nearly 4,000 jobs expected to come to the Dan River Region through next year, according to a housing demand study.
Authorities identified the victim as Patrick Lanigan Duffy, 33, of Danville.
Pittsylvania County's interim administrator — in place since February following the firing of Davis Smitherman — is stepping down.