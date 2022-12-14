Flashback Friday for Dec. 16
Danville police are investigating two suspected — unintentional — drug overdose deaths Sunday, authorities report.
Danville police say two overdose victims knew each other, died at separate locations; fentanyl suspected in fatalities
One person was found dead in the 100 block of Wimbush Place and the other was found in the 400 block of Gilbert Drive.
The city has selected a contractor and given the go-ahead for construction to start on Danville's first splash pad.
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old.
A South Carolina suspect wanted in a homicide was arrested Friday in Danville, and a missing 5-year-old was located, authorities reported.
When an ambulance brings a patient to the hospital, sometimes those units are told to "stage outside." Simply put, that means there aren't any beds available, for one reason or another, and they have to wait outside the hospital.
A 19-year-old suspect wanted in the Aug. 16 shooting death of a Danville man was arrested Tuesday afternoon, authorities report.
'He was a constant rock and loyal beyond measure.' Averett University mourns death of Charles Harris, retired executive vice president.
He had a long and distinguished tenure at the university, which began when he joined Averett in 2004 as director of athletics after decades of a storied career in collegiate athletics administration.
Check out the latest real estate transfers in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
A yearly show that lights up Ballou Park in Danville with Christmas creations returns Thursday.