Flashback Friday for Dec. 9
An $11.5 million, 52-unit senior apartment complex will be built on Seeland Road and be named after Apostle Lawrence Campbell Sr., a local civil rights leader, pastor and co-founder at Bibleway Cathedral.
Danville School Board members are prohibited from talking to the media about school board matters, according to protocol established and followed by the board.
A committee decided that A New Look at the Old West End should be the theme for the annual tour of homes, businesses and churches presented by the Friends of the Old West End on Saturday.
A Thursday morning fire blamed on an electrical issue damaged a Danville home.
The FBI has joined the investigation into a power outage in North Carolina's Moore County that authorities said Sunday was caused intentionally.
One person was on board, identified by witnesses as a 95-year-old man from Florida. No injuries were reported.
The Danville Life Saving Crew wants the city to pay for $1.2 million in renovations of new buildings the group has bought for an added station.
Check out the latest real estate transfers in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
A 37-year-old Danville man died Tuesday hours after he was brought to the Danville City Jail, authorities report.
A 25-year-old Danville woman died in a single-vehicle crash on the Danville Expressway, authorities report.