Flashback Friday for Dec. 9

  • 0
Shell station

Andy Hawkins shared this photo of the Fred Hawkins Shell Station. "My dad operated this shell station at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Mt Cross Road in the early 60s," he said. "It was located where Brian Jones Motorsports is today. I often wondered as a child why we had so much Old Curiosity dinner plates growing up."

 Contributed photo

