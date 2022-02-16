Flashback Friday for Feb. 18
John Fisher, co-owner at Fisher & Watkins Funeral Home and a former broadcaster, died last week at a hospital in Virginia Beach at 68.
A study of nine corridors throughout Danville focused on areas that have been neglected and could be developed to attract more visitors from out of town.
Workers reported the suspect flashed a gun and demanded money.
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after first responders found a man dead in a Gretna home Friday and reported the sce…
Kim Thornton worked in Walmart’s floral department for 22 years before opening her new shop, The Flower Girl.
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is now investigating a Friday death in Gretna as a homicide.
The stabbing happened at about 10:40 a.m. at a home in the 1,000 block of Paxton Street.
A suspect has been arrested after two brothers were found shot to death in a burning Pittsylvania County home in December.
Pittsylvania-Danville Health District tops 400 COVID-19 deaths as cases rise last week, bucking a national trend
The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District crossed yet another somber milestone last week by eclipsing 400 COVID-19 deaths.
The Rev. Raymond Ramsey was first elected to the school board in 2017 and had just been reelected in November without an opponent.