Flashback Friday for Feb. 18

Thalhimers hat

The Danville Historical Society showcases this hat from the Danville branch of Thalhimers department store. The popular store opened around the turn of the century. Find out more about the society online at danvillehistory.org.

 Danville Historical Society, provided

