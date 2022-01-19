 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flashback Friday for Jan. 21

  • 0
Snowman

The Danville Historical Society shared this photo of children building a snowman in 1952. Find out more about the group online at danvillehistory.org.

 Danville Historical Society, contributed

Related to this story

Most Popular

Miyares fires 30 in AG's office

Miyares fires 30 in AG's office

"During the campaign, it was made clear that now Attorney General-elect Miyares and Attorney General Herring have very different visions for the office," said Miyares spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita by email. "We are restructuring the office, as every incoming AG has done in the past."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert