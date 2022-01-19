Flashback Friday for Jan. 21
A lawsuit against Purpose Driven Events accuses the concert promoter of breach of contract for failure to pay for work performed.
Suspect, previously facing weapon charge, indicted on first-degree murder count in Danville shooting
Khaleel Latwain Rodgers surrendered himself to authorities Thursday, the Danville Police Department announced Friday afternoon.
Authorities have arrested a North Carolina suspect in a Jan. 4 burglary of a Danville pawn shop.
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office has identified the victims in a December arson and double homicide as two men from Mexico.
A shifting forecast has increased the threat of ice Sunday, lowering snowfall totals and creating a danger of power outages as a massive winter storm develops and spirals toward the Mid-Atlantic.
DRY FORK — For years on end, the Tunstall Trojans had always been on the losing side when facing the George Washington Eagles.
Virginia may be nearing the record peak of the pandemic this week, but cases remain extremely elevated in the Dan River Region.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg is hinting at another possible winter system later this week.
A powerful winter storm blasted the Dan River Region on Sunday leaving behind a frozen crusty coating on nearly every surface.
"During the campaign, it was made clear that now Attorney General-elect Miyares and Attorney General Herring have very different visions for the office," said Miyares spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita by email. "We are restructuring the office, as every incoming AG has done in the past."