Flashback Friday for Nov. 11

High school election

Karen Gilliam shared this photo of her father, Harry Powell (seated, looking through the card file) and his classmates in the early 1950s at Whitmell Farm Life School in Dry Fork during a high school election.

 Contributed photo

