Flashback Friday for Nov. 12
Related to this story
Most Popular
A federal lawsuit claims the November 2019 sale of the former Dan River Inc. property on Memorial Drive to the city for a new police station was fraudulent.
Addressing the board Tuesday, Martha Walker, the chairperson for Pittsylvanians for a Brighter Future, said she was struggling to come to terms with the defeat of the ballot measure.
"It was the worst campaign I had ever seen in my 13 years in professional Democratic politics," said Joshua Norris, chairman of the Danville Democratic Committee.
An organizational name change and a $6.3 million grant infusion from the Danville Regional Foundation comes in hopes to expand on efforts to b…
Just before Rick Barker temporarily closed Mucho Taqueria and Tequileria downtown in August due to a staffing shortage, the eatery was open se…
A fire blamed on an overheated extension cord damaged a Danville apartment Friday night, the Danville Fire Department reported.
Less than two dozen votes. That’s the margin by which Pittsylvania County’s voters rejected a 1% sales tax question Tuesday, according to resu…
Authorities are investigating a Monday night fire at an abandoned house in Danville.
Former Va. Taxation manager accused of stealing $1.3 million dies by suicide on day of his court hearing
Embezzlement and computer trespass charges have been dismissed against a retired Virginia Department of Taxation finance manager accused of stealing nearly $1.3 million in public funds after a Richmond judge learned the defendant committed suicide.
T.J. Haraway, a U.S. Marine, was deployed twice in Afghanistan, where he looked for IEDs and detained "bad guys."