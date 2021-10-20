Flashback Friday for Oct. 22
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the deadly shooting last month at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair, author…
Tunstall District Supervisor Vic Ingram was censured Tuesday night by fellow Pittsylvania County supervisors after text messages surfaced and …
An early Sunday morning fire caused significant damage to Blue Ridge Fiberboard in Danville.
While some of the items were planned, many came about "due to insufficient performance from Purpose Driven Events’ vendors," county leaders wrote in a news release Tuesday.
Check out the latest real estate transfers in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
Danville officials want to amend its enterprise zone boundaries.
A 81-year-old missing man from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has "possible personal connections" to the Danville area, the Danville Police Department announced Friday afternoon.
Resident of Virginia assisted living facility charged in stabbing of two female residents, one of whom died
The stabbing is the second at the facility in 3 1/2 months.
Mike Mitchem said his brother and sister-in-law had not been vaccinated, even though family members urged them to get the shots. “They’d just been leery. They were going off what they’ve been hearing and reading on the internet.”
Dominion CEO says company failed to vet secretive anti-Youngkin PAC it donated to, asks for $200,000 back
Dominion Energy's CEO sent an email to company employees Monday morning saying the company's political action committee had failed to properly vet an anti-Glenn Youngkin PAC it gave large donations to, and is asking for its money back.