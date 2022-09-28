Flashback Friday for Sept. 30
The Danville Police Department is investigating the discovery of a hidden camera in a restroom at Walmart.
Danville Police Chief Scott Booth, a top candidate for job in Colorado, withdraws name from consideration
Danville Police Chief Scott Booth was one of the top three candidates for the police chief position in Aurora, Colorado, before withdrawing his name.
A missing juvenile was located Monday morning in Danville by members of the Danville Police Department, according to a news release.
Galileo Magnet High School and Forest Hills Elementary School were the only two schools in Danville to receive full accreditation from the state.
Two Pittsylvania County high school students recently have been charged involving threats, authorities announced this week.
There may be a new millionaire in Danville.
Watch now: Who's the millionaire? Danville store sells winning Mega Millions ticket, just one number short of jackpot
Whoever has the winning ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.
A Virginia mother of two is missing, and her family said Friday they think she might have died in a fiery wreck on Interstate 85.
A 52-year-old Danville man died of injuries from a crash last week, authorities report.
Grain farmers work hard to combat crop diseases, spending valuable time, money and other resources in those efforts. One Pittsylvania County young farmer’s innovative project has garnered Virginia wheat growers’ attention.