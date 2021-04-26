Following existing laws can solve many problems

To all you politicians out there who want to fix the problems vexing America, it's simple: Enforce current gun laws, immigration laws and the antitrust laws. And then teach your children to respect the police and not get into potentially bad situations.
Don’t sell guns to felons, and imprison those who use guns while committing a crime. If you want to ban assault weapons, be sure to get it right (rapid-firing, semiautomatics with external magazines).
Asylum-seeking immigrants who passed through another country to get here are not seeking asylum. They could have gotten that before reaching America. Make it easier and faster for them to apply in their home countries and get rid of immigration quotas. Someone who has nothing to offer -- no skills and doesn’t speak the language -- and walks across our border in the middle of the night will only be a drain on our country.
A few billionaires are controlling some of the social-media networks in this country and the world. They are repressing freedom of speech. If you don’t agree with their way of thinking, you will be banned or interfered with. This is not Communist China! This has to come to an end.
Big corporations are wielding way too much influence in government, often actually writing the proposed legislation and financially backing politicians who can be bought and paid for.
Don’t reform police; reform the way you react to them. Teach your children when interacting with the police not to be disrespectful and to cooperate fully with them. Make them understand that the police are required to win any and all confrontations, by force if necessary.
Running away from police is confessing guilt of some kind, and police are required to give chase. The police are not systemically racist. Every interaction is stressful. Either you had something bad happen to you, or they have stopped you. Either way the potential to go wrong is there. By cooperating you greatly reduce the tension of the confrontation.
Is there something in the water driving people insane? Now some Democrats want to add four justices to the Supreme Court. I wonder what is their justification for that?
The Democrats in Congress were happy to use the rules to resist everything Trump, but now they are in power want to change the rules so Republicans cannot resist. The changes they want to make to election law will destroy any confidence in the election process by increasing the potential for voter fraud by eliminating voter ID. Anyone could vote at any time.
