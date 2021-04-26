Following existing laws can solve many problems

To all you politicians out there who want to fix the problems vexing America, it's simple: Enforce current gun laws, immigration laws and the antitrust laws. And then teach your children to respect the police and not get into potentially bad situations.

Don’t sell guns to felons, and imprison those who use guns while committing a crime. If you want to ban assault weapons, be sure to get it right (rapid-firing, semiautomatics with external magazines).

Asylum-seeking immigrants who passed through another country to get here are not seeking asylum. They could have gotten that before reaching America. Make it easier and faster for them to apply in their home countries and get rid of immigration quotas. Someone who has nothing to offer -- no skills and doesn’t speak the language -- and walks across our border in the middle of the night will only be a drain on our country.

A few billionaires are controlling some of the social-media networks in this country and the world. They are repressing freedom of speech. If you don’t agree with their way of thinking, you will be banned or interfered with. This is not Communist China! This has to come to an end.