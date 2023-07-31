While some children frolicked in a water sprinkler, others climbed a rock wall Saturday afternoon at a back-to-school event in the space between Bonner and Westwood middle schools in Danville. Hosted by Danville Public Schools, school sup-plies and food were available while a DJ kept the attendees entertained with heart-thumping music. Free physicals were offered by some 35 members of Sovah Health-Danville. Only an hour into the event, they had performed 30 physicals, according to Tyrell Payne, vice chair of the Danville School Board and an employee with Sovah. "We work better together," Payne said of the partnership between Sovah and Danville Public Schools to provide the free service for any student. He also said the local hospital planned to appear at more events throughout the community.