Former Danville teller pleads guilty to embezzlement of $600,000, drug-trafficking crime in N.C.

A Danville man — on the run for two years — pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges of embezzling $600,000 from URW Credit Union and drug offenses in North Carolina.

Jorge Omar Navarro, 30, entered a guilty plea to one count of embezzlement and one count of using counterfeit currency with the intent to commit fraud for Danville-related crimes. He also pleaded to a count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and one count of possession of firearms in a drug-trafficking crime in Durham, North Carolina, where he was ultimately arrested after being a fugitive for two years.

Navarro was the head teller at a branch of URW Federal Credit Union in Danville, the U.S. Department reported in a news release.

Authorities said in that position he had access to the vault and authority to order money for the branch.

In September of 2018, Navarro fled the area after taking $600,000 in cash from the credit union’s vaults and replacing it with counterfeit bills, the news release stated.

Search warrant affidavits filed in Danville Circuit Court in 2018 reported those bills were movie prop-money.

While in pursuit of Navarro, investigators found a reservation confirmation for Charlotte’s Ritz Carlton hotel — which booked rooms from $430 to nearly $900 a night — in his name, the Register & Bee previously reported.

“This defendant used his position of trust within the credit union to gain access to large sums of money only to abuse that trust in the name of greed,” United States Attorney Chris Kavanaugh of the Western District of Virginia said Monday. “Fortunately, the men and women of the Danville Police Department acted swiftly and were able to keep all of the counterfeit bills in this case from making their way into circulation.”

He was on the run until March when Durham authorities responded to a shots fired call and found Navarro covered in blood. He said he had been robbed at gunpoint.

After obtaining a search warrant, police found multiple firearms, kilograms of cocaine and marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $74,000 in cash, the news release stated.

Navarro later admitted to investigators he obtained the cash by selling drugs and confirmed his true identity, admitting that he had been using an alias after the incident at the Danville bank.

“A unique course of criminality culminated in today’s guilty plea, which ensures that the defendant will be sentenced for the entire range of his misconduct,” Sandra J. Hairston, United States attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina, said in a statement. “Credit for putting an end to the spree goes to officers of the Durham Police Department, whose thoroughness revealed that the defendant was in fact a drug trafficker and a fugitive from justice.”

At sentencing, he faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life.

The Danville Police Department, the United States Secret Service, the Durham Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Eric L. Iverson for the Middle District of North Carolina and Rachel Barish Swartz for the Western District of Virginia.