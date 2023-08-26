The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce will host four public starting next month for candidates running for office in the county.

Only hopefuls in contested elections will speak.

The only contested election for constitutional office is for clerk of court with a record six candidates running. Heidi Jones, Jarrett Stone, Jennifer Wyatt, Karen Dixon, Seth Scarce and “Angie” Reece Harris have been invited to offer comments at each forum.

The candidates in contested races for the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors and Pittsylvania County School Board are invited to speak at a forum closest to their magisterial district or jurisdiction.

The events will be moderated by a member of the chamber’s legislative committee.

“Informed candidates are critically important — both to understand the challenges within a voting district and to learn and share opportunities to contribute to their prosperity as a vital part of Pittsylvania County,” Linda Green, chair of the committee, said in a statement. “Citizens vote for leaders to represent them and their ideas, and the leaders have an obligation to support the citizens’ interests."

Residents are invited to submit questions for the candidates online at https://bit.ly/CountyCandidateForums by 5 p.m. Aug. 31.

The written responses will be posted on the chamber's site and shared with local media outlets.

Candidates for supervisors are:

Bannister: Kathy Ramsey, Kell Stone Sr. and Robert Tucker Jr. (incumbent)

Kathy Ramsey, Kell Stone Sr. and Robert Tucker Jr. (incumbent) Chatham-Blairs: Kenneth Bowman, R. Frank Fox Jr. and Joshua Jennings

Kenneth Bowman, R. Frank Fox Jr. and Joshua Jennings Dan River: Nancy Eanes (incumbent) and Eddie Hite Jr.

Nancy Eanes (incumbent) and Eddie Hite Jr. Staunton River: Debra Davis and Timothy Dudley (incumbent)

Debra Davis and Timothy Dudley (incumbent) Tunstall: Josh Austin and William “Vic” Ingram (incumbent)

Josh Austin and William “Vic” Ingram (incumbent) Westover: Ronald Scearce (incumbent) and Murray Whittle

School board candidates are:

Chatham-Blairs: Mark Shields

Mark Shields Staunton River: Bobby Lamb and Don Moon (incumbent)

Bobby Lamb and Don Moon (incumbent) Tunstall: George Henderson (incumbent)

George Henderson (incumbent) Westover: Kevin Mills (incumbent)

Henry Hurt Jr. and Crystal Powell (incumbent) are vying for a seat on Chatham Town Council.

The unopposed candidates invited to the forums but not making comments are Michael Taylor for sheriff, Robin Goard for commissioner of the revenue, Bryan Haskins for commonwealth’s attorney and Vincent Shorter for treasurer.

The forums are scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on:

Sept. 11: Eanes a nd Hite at Dan River High School

Eanes a nd Hite at Dan River High School Sept. 18: Davis, Dudley, Lamb and Moon at Gretna High School

Davis, Dudley, Lamb and Moon at Gretna High School Sept. 25: Austin, Ingram, Scearce, Whittle at Tunstall High School

Austin, Ingram, Scearce, Whittle at Tunstall High School Oct. 2: Bowman, Fox, Jennings, Ramsey, Stone, Tucker, Hurt and Powell at Chatham High School

Candidates in contested races wanting to speak are asked to register by contacting Anne Moore-Sparks at Anne@dpchamber.org or 434-836-6990 by noon Sept. 8