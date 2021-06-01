Franklin County increases funding to Cool Branch as leaders mull further options

After a yearlong tussle, Franklin County leaders have agreed to increase funding to Cool Branch Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, a Pittsylvania County agency that serves both localities.
The two governing bodies have been in negotiations since Pittsylvania County requested Franklin County foot more of the funding bill. While Cool Branch is just inside Pittsylvania County, more than 60% of the calls originate in Franklin County.
In recent years, 84% of organization’s government funding came from Pittsylvania County.
Recently, officials in Franklin County agreed to $24,000 in annual contributions to the fire and rescue agency, a $4,000 increase from normal. The change comes as Franklin County continues to explore options.
Franklin County requested leaders in Pittsylvania County continue funding the department at the same level while it considers its options, a news release stated.
Previously, Pittsylvania County gave $69,000 a year for rescue and the fire department. However, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors only committed to match the $12,000 annual contributions from Franklin County, as well as providing insurance coverage for the agencies, at a recent board meeting.
“Pittsylvania County is committed to matching Franklin County’s Cool Branch contributions dollar-for-dollar while Franklin considers its options for providing the Penhook community ongoing emergency services,” Pittsylvania County Administer David Smitherman told the Register & Bee when asked about the local funding decrease. “We value our partnership with Franklin County and await its proposal to create a mutually beneficial long-term solution for the citizens of Penhook.”
No explanation was provided for Pittsylvania County decreasing its annual contributions to the Cool Branch agencies.
The county plans to develop a memorandum of understanding that outlines the funding arrangement.
“This Board of Supervisors remains committed to investing taxpayer dollars into the Cool Branch Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad,” Bob Warren, chairman of the board of supervisors, said in a statement. “Both Franklin and Pittsylvania County leaders want to ensure that the entire Penhook community, regardless of locality, has access to quality emergency services.”
During the back-and-forth negotiation process, a range of possible solutions have been proposed. The increase of $4,000 from Franklin County has been the only change made after nearly a year of talks.
“We are thankful for Franklin County electing to increase their annual funding for the two Cool Branch agencies, and we are still committed to finding an equitable solution that works for Cool Branch, that works for the Penhook community, and that works for both counties” said Ben Farmer, a supervisor for the Callands-Gretna District where the departments are located.