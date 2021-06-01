Franklin County increases funding to Cool Branch as leaders mull further options

After a yearlong tussle, Franklin County leaders have agreed to increase funding to Cool Branch Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, a Pittsylvania County agency that serves both localities.

The two governing bodies have been in negotiations since Pittsylvania County requested Franklin County foot more of the funding bill. While Cool Branch is just inside Pittsylvania County, more than 60% of the calls originate in Franklin County.

In recent years, 84% of organization’s government funding came from Pittsylvania County.

Recently, officials in Franklin County agreed to $24,000 in annual contributions to the fire and rescue agency, a $4,000 increase from normal. The change comes as Franklin County continues to explore options.

Franklin County requested leaders in Pittsylvania County continue funding the department at the same level while it considers its options, a news release stated.

Previously, Pittsylvania County gave $69,000 a year for rescue and the fire department. However, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors only committed to match the $12,000 annual contributions from Franklin County, as well as providing insurance coverage for the agencies, at a recent board meeting.