Free COVID-19 home tests available at Pittsylvania County libraries

Another way to get a kit is to pull up to the branch and call from a vehicle at least 30 minutes before scheduled closing time. A member of the staff will come out to provide the kit.

The final option is to request one from Bookmobile staff during one of the scheduled stops around the county. "Please do not enter the Bookmobile – just request a kit and a staff member will bring it out to you,” Tuite said.

Once home, residents can receive a result in a manner of minutes. The kits use a digital platform — eMed — and users will need a mobile device or computer with internet access and a front-facing camera to create an account. Then, they can join a virtual testing session where an online assistant will help the test taker through the process.

When the test is finished, a result will be ready in about 15 minutes, and eMed will report the findings to the state health department.

The health department recommends using the kits within two weeks.