Free COVID-19 home tests available at Pittsylvania County libraries

The Pittsylvania County Public Library system is taking part in a statewide pilot program offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits.
Testing is especially important before and after holiday gatherings, according to the Virginia Department of Health. This particular venture is aimed to increase access to COVID-19 tests among rural communities, a news release stated.
The kits — rapid antigen tests — can be picked up from a county library and taken home. The program runs through Dec. 31.
“As people travel and visit with family and friends during the holiday season, this program can help people protect themselves and vulnerable individuals and keep the holidays happy,” Lisa Tuite, director of the Pittsylvania County Public Library, said in a statement.
Here's how it works: Residents can request an Abbott BinaxNow kit from a local library and pick up it via three contactless options. A library card isn't needed and the tests will not be distributed inside the buildings. If someone is feeling sick, Tuite suggests sending another person to get the test kit.
In one option, individuals may call a library branch and request a test kit for pick up. They will be assigned a number and a PIN to use a curbside locker located by the front door at each facility to access the kit, Tuite explained. The kits must be collected within 24 hours.
Another way to get a kit is to pull up to the branch and call from a vehicle at least 30 minutes before scheduled closing time. A member of the staff will come out to provide the kit.
The final option is to request one from Bookmobile staff during one of the scheduled stops around the county. "Please do not enter the Bookmobile – just request a kit and a staff member will bring it out to you,” Tuite said.
Once home, residents can receive a result in a manner of minutes. The kits use a digital platform — eMed — and users will need a mobile device or computer with internet access and a front-facing camera to create an account. Then, they can join a virtual testing session where an online assistant will help the test taker through the process.
When the test is finished, a result will be ready in about 15 minutes, and eMed will report the findings to the state health department.
The health department recommends using the kits within two weeks.
“We are pleased to work with public libraries to provide another testing option for our community and to increase accessibility,” Dr. Laurie Forlano, deputy director with the office of epidemiology, said. “Testing continues to be important to stop the spread of COVID-19, particularly as we enter the holiday season when people gather.”
It's possible to use the WiFi from the library in the parking areas and conduct the test there.
“We want to keep our patrons and staff safe," Tuite said. "If you need a test kit because you may have been exposed or are concerned that you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should avoid public spaces until you get that negative test result."
The health department has provided free testing on recent Fridays at Ballou Park in Danville, but the turnout has been dismal.
"The response at the Ballou Park testing event was not as large as expected," Sandie Currie, district vaccine coordinator, told the Register & Bee via email. "However, it was appreciated by those who needed to be tested, as it was convenient and at no charge."
There were about 200 tests available at each session. As of Friday, Oct. 29 marked the highest turnout with 31 tests administrated. On Nov. 12, only seven tests were given.