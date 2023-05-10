The 2023 Music at the Market, a free summer concert series, kicks off Thursday outside at the Community Market, with the JusT Us Band performing.

The Lynchburg area-based band covers a wide range of music for blues to country and rock to pop.

The concert series is sponsored by Danville Harvest Jubilee and Danville Parks and Recreation. The series will continue the second Thursday of each month through September. The remaining shows in the series are:

June 8: Emanuel Wynter Music

July 13: Shelton & Williams

Aug. 10: Old 97 Band

Sept. 14: Sahara Reggae Band

All shows start at 7 p.m. at the Community Market, 629 Craghead St. Bring a chair or blanket and picnic basket to enjoy the music. Also, attendees can enjoy Tossing at the Crossing cornhole tournaments. The tournaments also start at 7 p.m. outside the Community Market.

In case of rain, concerts will be moved inside the Community Market.

For more information, call the Danville Welcome Center at 434-857-3384.