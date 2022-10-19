Futurist to speak in Danville about preparing for growth

The Partnership for Regional Prosperity, a new organization focusing on how to prepare for the growth coming to Danville and Pittsylvania County, is embarking on The Future Project with a free presentation by futurist Rebecca Ryan at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

The Future Project seeks to engage residents through a series of events and activities that help develop a future-forward mindset leading to a collaborative strategy that will prepare citizens, business and government for the change that comes from growth.

Rebecca Ryan is a top 50 professional futurist, economist, and best-selling author. She holds the accreditation of APR from the Association of Professional Futurists. She works with regions and organizations to see what’s coming. Her clients include Fortune 500 companies and many of the most innovative cities in the U.S. She has been featured as an expert on NPR, NewsNation, The Business Journals and other outlets.

Her presentation will demonstrate how Danville and Pittsylvania County can understandcivic history and leverage momentum to create a future wanted; not just the future the region receives.

Her training as a professional futurist and economist teaches audiences what signals to watch for and how to think like a futurist.

“The Partnership’s mission is to engage community and business leadership in thinking and learning that will lead to collaborative strategy development and this event is starting the process,” said Clark Casteel, president and CEO of the Danville Regional Foundation and a member of the Partnership’s steering committee.

“Sharing knowledge is the first step to managing the change that comes from growth," said Danville City Manager Ken Larking.

“If we start from a basis of shared knowledge, we can move into collaboratively creating the future we want,” said J. Vaden Hunt, interim Pittsylvania County administrator.

The Future Project event is free and includes dinner. Attendance will be limited to 250 and preregistration is required. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/27afd8ma.