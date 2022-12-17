Are you looking for an active dog that will do great with adventure? Look no further and meet Galena! Galena... View on PetFinder
Galena
Danville police are investigating two suspected — unintentional — drug overdose deaths Sunday, authorities report.
Danville police say two overdose victims knew each other, died at separate locations; fentanyl suspected in fatalities
One person was found dead in the 100 block of Wimbush Place and the other was found in the 400 block of Gilbert Drive.
The city has selected a contractor and given the go-ahead for construction to start on Danville's first splash pad.
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old.
Still wearing a hospital gown with pants and a coat over it, Brandi Sturdivant returned to the blackened shell of her home where three of her children died in a fire.
A 19-year-old suspect wanted in the Aug. 16 shooting death of a Danville man was arrested Tuesday afternoon, authorities report.
A Gretna teen missing since Tuesday has been located and reunited with her family, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office announced Friday afternoon.
Following a relatively quick session Thursday evening, members of the Danville School Board heaped words of praise for Chair Crystal Cobbs in …
'He was a constant rock and loyal beyond measure.' Averett University mourns death of Charles Harris, retired executive vice president.
He had a long and distinguished tenure at the university, which began when he joined Averett in 2004 as director of athletics after decades of a storied career in collegiate athletics administration.
Measure put off until March to allow time to sort out details amid confusion.