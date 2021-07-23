'Glamping' operation permit at Crabtree Falls OK'd

A special use permit for a glamping campground operation in Tyro received the Nelson County Board of Supervisors’ unanimous approval July 13.
The property on Crabtree Falls Highway currently is home to the Cabins at Crabtree Falls, which has several cabins available for lodging. Richard Norman, the applicant, is constructing four above-ground decks to be used as glamping sites and a bath house.
Ben Butler, of Capler Homes Inc., a custom home builder and remodeler, said glamping is glamourous camping and provides everything a person needs other than their luggage.
“There appears to be a demand for camping of this nature,” Norman’s permit application to the county states.
The camping units will have electricity, WiFi, a wood stove, a king-sized bed and the bath house serves each one, Butler said. When a guest checks in they will get a key to the bath house, he said.
“We think it’s a nice fit to the applicant’s current business,” Butler said.
The property is zoned Agriculture (A-1). The western entrance to the property will be required to be modified and upgraded to a commercial entrance and the eastern entrance will be vacated, said Dylan Bishop, Nelson’s director of planning and zoning.
The applicant is working with an engineer and on-site soil evaluator on the sewage system for the bath house, which is subject to approval from the local health department, Bishop said.
Also during the meeting, supervisors unanimously approved a special use permit for a public garage in Lovingston. The planned business at 12689 Thomas Nelson Highway is about 2,400 square feet and the roughly 30-acre property currently contains two single-family dwellings, one of which will be the primary residence of the applicant and the second serving as a rental.
Documents state the garage will be accessed by an existing entrance on Thomas Nelson Highway which also serves the existing dwellings. The entrance will be required to be upgraded to satisfy commercial entrance requirements.
The site and all surrounding properties are zoned Agriculture (A-1). The board’s approval did not include conditions of limiting business hours to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Vice Chair Jesse Rutherford said operating hours should be left up to the owner and urged the applicant, Aaron Fulkerson, to be respectful of neighbors.
The applicant in a project narrative wrote the proposed site is located well away from any neighboring houses and traffic flow will not dramatically change with plans for a small community garage.
No one spoke during two separate public hearings on the pair of permit applications.