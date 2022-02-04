God’s Storehouse announces 2021 Volunteers of the Year

God’s Storehouse announced its 2021 Volunteers of the Year winners this week.

Each year, God’s Storehouse aims to recognize three volunteers who have made contributions to further the mission of assisting those in need in the community.

Laura Sadler, Julia Sparrow and Kip Caton were recognized Thursday as volunteers who go above and beyond for God’s Storehouse.

Laura Sadler is the Volunteer of the Year for the Check-In/One-Stop-Shop. Sadler has been a faithful volunteer of God’s Storehouse since May 2012 and this year will be her 10th anniversary. Through her time spent in education, her church and at God’s Storehouse, Sadler lives out her life in service to others. Customers are greeted by her purple hair and upbeat personality. To date, Laura has volunteered a total of 1,061 hours.

Julia Sparrow is the Volunteer of the Year for the Urban Farm. Sparrow started volunteering in 2021 and in the absence of an Urban Farm manager has stepped in. She has been harvesting cabbages and salad greens this winter and doing major work cleaning up the farm even in freezing temperatures. She comes and leads the ARC of Southside volunteers on Mondays and serves on the newly formed Urban Farm Committee. To date, Sparrow has served 161 hours, not including the hours she’s been working without a sign-in sheet.

Kip Caton is the Volunteer of the Year for the distribution/warehouse. Caton volunteers on Wednesdays in distribution and is always willing to help on other days if possible. She has been a faithful volunteer for seven years and serves on the volunteer committee. She is known to break out into a song when it’s a customer’s birthday and is an encouragement to all. To date, Kip has volunteered 1,315 hours.