This handsome kitten is approximately 7-8 months old and is super sweet! He enjoys having conversations with people and will... View on PetFinder
Chicken salad was flying off the shelves as the owners of Midtown Market talked about celebrating 100 years of being in business.
"What really bothers me is how often these are happening," Amy Abbott said Tuesday.
The new $11 an hour wage draws mixed reviews.
David Lilly, Gretna’s town manager for about 40 years, died Sunday after a brief and sudden illness. He was 67.
Over the past three decades, the holidays and high school basketball have become synonymous in Danville as a hoops tournament in some name or …
Some residents likely experienced sticker shock last month when they realized the new assessed value of their property jumped sharply.
A 22-year-old Danville man died early Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle on Mount Cross Road in Pittsylvania County, the Virginia State Police reported.
The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research recently announced its search for a president, a new position created by the board of trustees.
Workers opened the second time capsule from the Robert E. Lee pedestal Tuesday, finding its contents in good condition. But the photo of Abraham Lincoln isn't a rare find.
For the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, infections have increased but not at the surging levels occurring around the state.
