More money is available to help small businesses in Danville.

Grants were announced this week by the Danville Office of Economic Development & Tourism.

The new round of helping dollars comes from federal coronavirus relief funding.

Restaurants may apply for payment or reimbursement of up to $25,000 for buying things associated with outdoor dining, curbside pick-up or take out items, according to a news release from the city.

Business may apply to get up to $3,000 for marketing and upgrades to ecommerce efforts.

“These grants are another way to assist our local businesses to build their capacity to attract and retain customers,” Kelvin Perry, assistant director of the Danville Office of Economic Development and Tourism, said in a statement. “We are pleased to offer these programs to be part of their growth and expansion plans.”

Establishments must be located in the city to qualify. In addition, an active business license is needed and owners must be current on taxes and utilities.

Also, there must be no outstanding code violations.

According to the release, qualifying expenses for the small business expansion and assistance include shelters, tents, awnings, furniture, signage, fencing, construction costs, heating lamps and outdoor cooling systems

The qualifying expenses for the small business marketing and ecommerce grant include website development or upgrades, online shopping carts, advertising, design services and promotional materials.

To apply, visit https://www.discoverdanville.com/business-support/financing-resources.