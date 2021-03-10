Gretna's Mease commits to Patrick Henry Community College women's basketball team

Former Gretna High School girls basketball coach Herb Daniel recently accepted the position of women's basketball coach at Patrick Henry Community College, and he brought one of his Hawks' players with him in his first recruiting class.

Gretna standout Makeyla Mease committed Tuesday to play basketball at PHCC in the fall. In three seasons, Mease scored more than 1,000 points with the Hawks and was named VHSL Class 2 honorable mention as a junior.

Mease said Tuesday playing college basketball was always a dream.

"It means a lot. I've always wanted to play basketball in college, now I get to with my former coach," she said.

Playing for Daniel was a big part of why Mease chose the Patriots, saying "He's a good coach," who she liked playing for.

Getting to play close to home was also a big selling point. She said the PHCC campus in Martinsville is only about 30 minutes from her house, so she'll get to play in front of family often.

"I have a huge support system," Mease said. "Some weren't able to make it today, but I'm happy the ones who did come."

The Hawks reached the Region 2C tournament semifinals in 2019 and found playoff success thanks to Mease, Daniel said.