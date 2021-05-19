Group presents Good Citizens Awards to area students

The Dorothea Henry Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented the Good Citizens Awards at its May meeting.

The DAR Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest, created in 1934, is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship.

This award recognizes and rewards individuals who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. These students are selected by their teachers and peers because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree. Once a student is chosen as the DAR Good Citizen the student is invited to participate in the scholarship portion of the program.

The winners are:

Madison Aherron, Dan River High School;

Marya Dunning, Galileo Magnet High School; and

Derek Dallas, Tunstall High School

The chapter was impressed with the activities and academic excellence of all three winners.

Dallas' activities include Beta Club president, captain of the football and wrestling teams, and Tunstall's representative to the county school board. He ranks 19th in his class of 211 students.