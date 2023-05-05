The combined annual ACJA-LAE Alpha Upsilon Lambda Professional Chapter-Danville Kiwanis Club rummage sale was held April 29 at Christ Episcopal Church's parking lot. Attending are, front row, from left, Melinda Dalton, Kiwanis Club president; and Shirley Redd, AUL's sergeant-at-arms; second row, Jim Hamilton; Bert Osborne; Dillon Barnett, Kiwanis Club treasurer; Andrew Van Der Hyde AUL's vice president; AUL Chapter Advisor and Kiwanian John Wiltl Rudy (J.R.) Arca and Edward Davis. The rummage sale event was pronounced a huge success by organizers.