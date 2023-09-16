Since 2018, College Park has hosted a neighborhood yard sale with proceeds donated to the preschool.

“The 2023 Treasure Sale raised $800 for Grove Park Preschool,” said Jay Lewis, outreach and benevolent committee chair. “Our members and lots of our church friends donated an array of items. Then our community members came and shopped,” said Lewis.

“These funds will purchase toys and books appropriate for preschool children with special needs,” said Principal Rhonda Wright-Simmers. “College Park Baptist Church has been a wonderful neighbor to Grove Park Preschool throughout the years. This year the money will be used to purchase books and materials to help showcase the differences in our learners.

"We tell the children that everyone is not the same and that is ok, it’s just what makes them unique,” said Wright-Simmers. “We want all of our children to have books that show differing abilities. It is important to represent all children that are in our classrooms. This donation from College Park Baptist church will help us do that.”

Not only does Grove Park Preschool benefit from the church’s efforts, but College Park also donated all the unsold items to families served by Third Chance Ministries and to Habitat for Humanity. Every unsold item found a home.