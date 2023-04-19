BASEBALL

Dogwood District

Late Wednesday

Chatham 7, Altavista 1

Altavista;000;100;0;—;1;2;6

Chatham;210;040;x;—;7;8;1

WP: Alex Van Pelt. LP: Shane McCorkle.

Highlights: Altavista — Eric Nichols 1-3; Shane McCorkle 1-3, RBI. Chatham — Jacob Moore 2-4, 2B; Van Pelt 6 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 12 Ks (1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs).

Records: Altavista 4-6, 1-3 Dogwood. Chatham 5-1, 3-1 Dogwood.

Nelson 11, Gretna 1 (5 innings)

Gretna;000;10;—;1;6;4

Nelson;422;3x;—;11;8;1

WP: Marshall Garrison. LP: Nathan Dalton. HR: Ty Mauer (Nelson) solo to left, no outs, in bottom of second inning.

Highlights: Gretna — James Allen 2-3, SB, 2 RBIs; Mauer 1-2, HR, RBI; Kevin Knight 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Garrison 1-2, SB, RBI (2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 5 Ks).

Records: Nelson 5-5, 2-3 Dogwood. Gretna 1-9, 0-4 Dogwood.

William Campbell 14, Dan River 3

Wm. Campbell;301;006;4;—;14;14;2

Dan River;100;020;0;—;3;5;2

WP: Tyler Mason. LP: Dylan Howerton. HR: Howerton (DR) to left with one on, two outs, in bottom of fifth.

Highlights: Wm. Campbell — Mason 6 IP, 5 H, 3 R/ER, 4 BB, 6 Ks (2-4, 3 RBIs, 3 R); Brian Trent 1-2, RBI, 3 R; Landon Elder 2-5, 2B, 6 RBIs, 2 R: Nelson 3-5; Hunter Crews 1-5, 2B, 2 R. Dan River — Howerton 2-2, HR, 2 RBIs (5 2/3 IP, 8 H, 7 R/ER, 3 BB, 7 Ks).

Records: William Campbell 5-4, 3-0 Dogwood. Dan River 1-7, 0-3 Dogwood.

SOFTBALL

Dogwood District

Late Wednesday

Nelson 3, Gretna 0

Nelson;001;020;0;—;3;5;0

Gretna;000;000;0;—;0;0;3

WP: Ambyre Taylor. LP: Alyssa Keesee.

Highlights: Nelson — Taylor throws perfect game; 7 IP, 16 Ks (1-4, 2 RBIs); Kaleigh Critzer 1-4, 2 R; Ansley Jenkins 1-3; Madison Nuckols 1-3; Harley Walker 1-3, R. Gretna — Keesee 7 IP. 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 10 Ks.

Records: Nelson 5-5, 2-2 Dogwood. Gretna 1-7, 1-3 Dogwood.

Chatham 10, Altavista 0 (5 innings)

Chatham;802;00;—;10;10;0

Altavista;000;00;—;0;3;1

WP: Trinity Custer. LP: Alissa Gonzalez. HR: Bralynn Patterson (Chatham) to center, one out, in top of third inning.

Highlights: Chatham — Custer 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K; Nicole Emerson 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; Patterson 3-4, 2B, HR, 4 RBIs. Altavista — Gonzalez 1-3; Bre Crozier 1-2; Gaby Green 1-2.

Records: Altavista 2-8, 0-4 Dogwood. Chatham 4-3, 2-1 Dogwood.

Dan River 17, William Campbell 5 (5 innings)

Dan River;312;0(11);—;17;15;1

Wm. Campbell;000;32;—;5;8;6

WP: A. Chappell. LP: Peighton Francis. HR: Emma Williams (DR) solo to center with two outs in top of third inning; Grayson Snead (DR) solo to left, no outs, in top of fifth; Olivia Morris (DR) to left with two on, two outs, in top of fifth.

Highlights: Dan River — Morris 3-4, HR, 4 RBIs; Lila DeMott 3-3, RBI, 4 R; Karsyn Smith 2-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R. William Campbell — Francis 2-3; Lilly Puckette 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Shakia Braxton 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs.

Records: Dan River 3-6, 1-2 Dogwood. William Campbell 3-6, 2-1 Dogwood.