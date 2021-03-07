Habitat for Humanity undertakes ambitious project to bring 30 houses to Danville 'village'

With the help of much-needed volunteers, Danville-Pittsylvania County Habitat For Humanity aims to build 30 houses in northern Danville by 2026.

The project, called Habitat North Village, is broken into two phases. The first involves building the first nine houses, and the second phase includes the other 21 houses. Habitat is in the middle of the first phase now.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Habitat was capable of building one house per year, but volunteerism has dwindled because since.

Danville’s Habitat Executive Director Kim Baldridge said the organization is looking for volunteers across the city, even if construction isn’t their specialty. Baldridge said they would have at least four veteran volunteers on-site to help with construction.

The village project took 10 years to come to fruition. It started in 2011 when Saint Luke’s Methodist Church donated seven acres of land to Danville’s branch of Habitat for Humanity, the nonprofit organization that’s built 46 homes since its arrival to the Danville area in 1991. It was made possible, Baldridge said, by funders across the city who offered time, effort and financial resources to the cause.

During the middle of a global pandemic, the pieces for Habitat’s ambitious puzzle finally came together.