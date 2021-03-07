Habitat for Humanity undertakes ambitious project to bring 30 houses to Danville 'village'

With the help of much-needed volunteers, Danville-Pittsylvania County Habitat For Humanity aims to build 30 houses in northern Danville by 2026.
The project, called Habitat North Village, is broken into two phases. The first involves building the first nine houses, and the second phase includes the other 21 houses. Habitat is in the middle of the first phase now.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Habitat was capable of building one house per year, but volunteerism has dwindled because since.
Danville’s Habitat Executive Director Kim Baldridge said the organization is looking for volunteers across the city, even if construction isn’t their specialty. Baldridge said they would have at least four veteran volunteers on-site to help with construction.
The village project took 10 years to come to fruition. It started in 2011 when Saint Luke’s Methodist Church donated seven acres of land to Danville’s branch of Habitat for Humanity, the nonprofit organization that’s built 46 homes since its arrival to the Danville area in 1991. It was made possible, Baldridge said, by funders across the city who offered time, effort and financial resources to the cause.
During the middle of a global pandemic, the pieces for Habitat’s ambitious puzzle finally came together.
“I feel like this is God’s timing,” Baldridge said. “People are being told to stay home and some people’s homes can’t support that.”
The target demographic for these homes, located on near Seminole Drive and Springfield Road, are low-to-moderate income families that need a “decent, yet affordable” place to live. Potential homeowners need to pay an interest-free 30-year mortgage, be held accountable for essentials and become partner families with Habitat. Baldridge said they help build their own house, and in turn, help build others’ houses as part of the partnership.
In addition, Habitat residents take classes that promote self-reliance, basic housekeeping courses and finance classes.
Habitat’s presence has already been felt by members of the Danville community. In April 2020, Wanda Barley’s elderly mother moved into a house built by Habitat for Humanity. Prior to moving in, her mother lived in a house that wasn’t easily accessible. It was difficult for her to maneuver around the house and she couldn’t climb the stairs of her multi-story house.
When Habitat built her home, they installed a ramp and a front porch, where Barley’s mother loved to sit and enjoy the sunshine.
“She loved her Habitat house,” Barley said. “Because it was easier to get in and out of the house, my mom was able to get out more.”
Her mother died in November, but Barley’s family still remembers the efforts of Habitat for Humanity.