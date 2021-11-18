Hilton
A jury will decide Tuesday whether Devin Lamont Womack is guilty of murder in the shooting death of Mark Anthony Graves, 47, on Sept. 30, 2016.
Not guilty. That was the verdict handed down by a jury Tuesday morning in Danville Circuit Court in the case involving Devin Lamont Womack, the man who was accused in the Sept. 30, 2016, shooting death of 47-year-old Mark Graves.
Danville police are looking for the public's help to identify two suspects in a weekend robbery.
One dead, one injured in Danville shooting; police say it wasn't 'random act' and no suspects sought
One man is dead and another injured after a Wednesday evening shooting in Danville, police reported.
Legal arguments abound in lawsuit over sale of building to become home of Danville Police Department
Tim Norton, who alleges in a lawsuit the nearly $1 million 2019 sale of the former Dan River Inc. executive building to a developer was fraudu…
Longtime Danville School Board member resigns citing 'increased responsibilities in other areas of my life'
The Danville School Board needs to fill an open seat after a longtime board member resigned.
The former Lou’s Antiques location downtown could contain retail and restaurant spaces or commercial and residential units, according to conce…
A Gretna man was found guilty Wednesday of two felony charges in a case involving inappropriate behavior and contact with a minor in Amherst County.
It happened in the 6400 block of Climax Road shortly before 4 p.m. Friday.