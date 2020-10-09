To the editor:

How does Trump make you feel? Is he looking out for your best interest? Does he unite or divide?

Please examine his record of obeying the law or “helping” others. Does his action motivate greater public good? Remember “drain the swamp?” Trump hired 281 lobbyists to the highest Federal positions.

Trump talks about law and order but acts otherwise. Trump is involved in 3,500 cases in U.S. federal and state courts. He has made over 21,000 false statements since his election, averaging 12 per day. How about the seven convicted criminals who helped him win his last campaign? What about Russian interference, foreign investments and countless other harmful acts?

Trump’s taxes, extramarital affairs, bankruptcies and shady business deals are well-documented.

What blessing has he brought to the U.S.? What sense of calm does he bring you? Would you invest your money with him?

His love of conspiracy theories has cost us trillions, besides countless lives and needless suffering. Does his anti-science claims, like drinking bleach, benefit us?